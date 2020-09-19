Dwayne Johnson Tore Down His Gates After Power Outage Stopped it from Opening

Dwayne Johnson and his pickup truck seem to be an unbeatable combination after he stated he tore down his gates with it.
The actor revelaed that his home had experienced a power outage which affected his gates and caused them not to open on Friday, September 18.
Late for work and in a hurry, the former pro wrestler and father of three, got into his truck and mowed down the gates of his home, ripping them off their hinges.
He shared a video of the damage on his Instagram feed and the repair work currently going on.
Dwayne Johnson seemed to be rather unrepentant as he revealed that calling an Uber would under the circumstance would have been no fun and be would tow the same line if there ever is a future episode.
Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽♂️ I left behind after ripping my gates off and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates I tore off and placing it very gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates