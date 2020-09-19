Dwayne Johnson Tore Down His Gates After Power Outage Stopped it from Opening

Dwayne Johnson and his pickup truck seem to be an unbeatable combination after he stated he tore down his gates with it.

The actor revelaed that his home had experienced a power outage which affected his gates and caused them not to open on Friday, September 18.

Late for work and in a hurry, the former pro wrestler and father of three, got into his truck and mowed down the gates of his home, ripping them off their hinges.

He shared a video of the damage on his Instagram feed and the repair work currently going on.

Dwayne Johnson seemed to be rather unrepentant as he revealed that calling an Uber would under the circumstance would have been no fun and be would tow the same line if there ever is a future episode.

