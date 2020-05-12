Dwayne Johnson Reunites With Emily Blunt for New Superhero Film

ukamaka

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt are coming back to our screens again, this time for a new superhero film.

According to Deadline, the stars who worked together on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, have signed on to star in upcoming superhero film, Ball and Chain. In this new venture, they will play a married couple on the brink of divorce who have to learn how to work together after getting mysterious new powers from a meteor.

Ball and Chain is based on Scott Lobdell and Alé Garza’s 1999 graphic novel series, and will be written by Emily V. Gordon, who was nominated for an Academy Award in 2018 for The Big Sick.

Speaking about the superhero film last month when it was first hinted, Johnson explained that the one-year delay would give Disney and fans a chance to “bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again.”

“The movie will be worth the wait,” he promised. “Stay healthy, my friends.”

We can’t wait!

