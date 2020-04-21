Dwayne Johnson Partners With Issa Rae for HBO Wrestling Show

THR has confirmed that Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae will be teaming together for a HBO wrestling show titled, Tre Cnt (or Tre Count).

Per the outlet, the Johnson will executive-produce a show about backyard wrestling that is in development at the premium cabler alongside his Seven Bucks Productions partner, Dany Garcia, and Insecure creator.

Issa Rae are also exec producing.

Here’s what the show is about:

Titled Tre Cnt (or Tre Count), the show centers on Cassius Jones, a dock worker and struggling pro wrestler who lives in Houston’s Third Ward, also known as The Tre. It will follow working-class family, neighbors and friends of Cassius who come together — pooling their talents, resources, savvy and dreams — to build a unique hip-hop-centric backyard-wrestling empire from nothing, with Cassius using inherited life insurance money and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather to start his American dream.

