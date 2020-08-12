Dwayne Johnson is, Yet Again, Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actor

Dwayne Johnson’s bank account is the happiest in this time of the pandemic: the actor has, yet again, been named Hollywood’s highest paid actor.

According to Forbes, the 48-year-old racked in a whopping $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, making him Hollywood’s highest-paid actor for the second year in a row. In 2019, he earned $89.4 million for projects including Skyscraper, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the HBO series Ballers.

Forbes explains that a large chunk of Wayne’s earnings came from his successful Under Armour line called Project Rock, as well as the Netflix thriller Red Notice, for which he received $23.5 million.

Other stars who made money between last year and this include Ryan Reynolds, who came in at No. 2 with $71 million. He reportedly earned $20 million for Red Notice and another $20 million for the Netflix thriller, 6 Underground.

Mark Wahlberg took the No. 3 spot with $58 million; Ben Affleck, who landed at No. 4 with $55 million. Vin Diesel followed with $55 million, most of which came from the Fast & Furious franchise, including the Netflix series Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

Check out the rest on the list here.

