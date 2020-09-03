Dwayne Johnson, His Wife and Daughters Test Positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson has taken to his Instagram to reveal that him, his wife and two youngest daughters have all tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor noted his wife Lauren and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, contracted the virus after being around family friends. And while they have been sick, are all finally feeling better after almost three weeks. They contracted the virus from close family friends.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” the actor said in a video message posted on his Instagram. “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” he said, adding that he’s “gone through some doozies in the past.”

He went on to explain that testing positive for the virus is “much different than overcoming nasty injuries,” “being evicted” or “being broke,” which he says he has faced “more than a few times.” He explained that battling the virus has been more personal because his priority is “to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones.”

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut,” he said. “But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy.” He added that his family has “gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

