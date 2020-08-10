Dwayne Johnson and His Youngest Daughter Re-enact Scenes from Moana in Adorable video

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and his youngest daughter, Tiana are back to being too adorable for the gram.
In a very adorable clip of quality daddy and me time between father and daughter, Tia and her dad re-enacted a scene from the Disney animation movie- Moana, where Johnson played the role of a recalcitrant demi-god, Maui.
Despite the impressive performance delivered by The Rock, as he re-enacted his iconic role for the audience made up of Tiana’s doggies, the 2-year-old refused to believe her daddy was the demi-god, Maui, responding with a resounding – ‘NO’ when her he posed the question.
Could this be the glorious day my sweet baby Tia, finally accepts that her daddy is the demigod, Maui from MOANA? After repeatedly requesting, “sing to my doggies daddy” I have a good feeling about this one 🤞🏾 Aaaaaaaand that’s a very firm, NO. Even the doggies are callin’ BS 😂 Enjoy your weekend, my friends! 🤙🏾
As far as Tia is concerned, Dwayne Johnson is just dear old daddy, plain and simple.