Dwarf Model, Fatima Timbo, Graduates with First Class from UK University [Photos]

Fatima Timbo, a four-feet tall Instagram model, has broken major ground after announcing that she bagged a first class degree from Middlesex University in London, United Kingdom.

An excited @FatsTimbo proudly shared the news on her IG page, posting photos from her graduation day.

She also thanked her parents and university friends for being “amazingly supportive.”

“Over the last 4 years I’ve been studying for an accounting and finance degree.

“Can’t believe I graduate with a first class! Anything possible when you put your mind to it 👏🏾🎉 #mdxgrad19 #graduation #issagraduate

“I feel so grateful and blessed to have my parents in my life. Thank y ou so much for your support over the years. I wouldn’t be where I am today if wasn’t for you guys.

“Also would like to thank my uni friends been so amazing supporting each other and will deffo miss uni,” the 22-year-old wrote.

Fatima, 22, has built an impressive number of followers on her IG page thanks to her catchy videos and photos showing off her curves.

She also revealed that it has been difficult to have a relationship. Luckily she was spotted by some reality TV producers and was offered a slot on the popular British reality show, ‘The Undateables.’

Guess her Instagram profile says it best: “Little woman living life without limits”.

Congrats to her…