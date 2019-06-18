Dusk till Dawn Curfew in Jalingo after Violent Clashes

The Governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, has imposed curfew on Jalingo the state capital following fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC areas near Jalingo.

The governor made the announcement in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Bala Dan Abu.

According to the governor, the curfew will run from 4:00 pm to 6:00 am daily till further notice.

“In view of the fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC near Jalingo, the Taraba government has decided to impose a curfew on Jalingo and all the affected communities with immediate effect.

“The curfew is from 4:00pm to 6:00 am daily and it remains in force until further notice,” he said.

He noted that security agencies in the state had been directed to enforce the curfew strictly to ensure strict compliance and quick return of peace to the affected communities.

There was mass movement of women and children from the affected communities to different parts of Jalingo, the state capital, following sporadic gunshots and burning of houses.