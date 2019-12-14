‘Duncan Mighty was not kidnapped, he was arrested’ – Imo Police

The Imo State police command has shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of popular artiste Duncan Mighty.

Duncan Mighty’s friends had alleged that the singer was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Saturday after performing at a show in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

However, a statement by the State’s police P.R.O, Orlando Ikeokwu says the singer was arrested for fraud after reneging on an agreement he made with the Imo state government.

“The arrest follows a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the Imo state Government led by Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artist and sign M2 under Young Wealth record label owned by Duncan Mighty,” Ikeokwu said.

The statement read further:

“This agreement was sealed with a fee of N11 million which was paid to him, however, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

Before today, the artist was arrested, and he confirmed going into an agreement but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated. Based on this promise, he was released.

This led to a termination of the contract by the representative of the former Governor, to ensure he refunds the money, however, since then, Duncan Mighty could not be reached. According to the statement, “he absconded.”

In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning.”