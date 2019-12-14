Duncan Mighty reportedly was reportedly arrested this morning by the police in Owerri, and this development comes after Cubana Chiefpriest alleged that he was picked up by unknown gunmen.

Now, Instablog9ja says that the arrested was cordinated by the Imo State police command, with the state’s police P.R.O confirming that the singer was arrested for fraud after reneging on an agreement he made with the Imo state government.

Per the report:

The arrest follows a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the Imo state Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, enter into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artist and sign M2 under Young Wealth record label owned by Duncan Mighty. This agreement was sealed with a fee of N11 million which was paid to him, however, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal. Before today, the artist was arrested, and he confirmed going into an agreement but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated. Based on this promise, he was released. This led to a termination of the contract by the representative of the former Governor, to ensure he refunds the money, however, since then, Duncan Mighty could not be reached. According to the statement, “he absconded.” In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.