Duncan Mighty Finally Breaks Silence Over Alleged Fraud Claims

Duncan Mighty has taken to his Instagram to address the claims that he was arrested by the Imo State police command for engaging in fraudulent activities.

Recall that the arrest was confirmed by the state’s police P.R.O who claimed that the singer reneged on an agreement he made with the Imo state government. You can read the rest of the report here.

Now, Duncan he has accused the police of kidnap–that they viciously assaulted him and confiscated the $22,000 in his possession. He also shared the details of his travails, how it all began.

See his post below: