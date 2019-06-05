duncan mighty

Duncan Mighty Breaks Out in a Dance As His Wife Welcomes Their Third Child

Duncan Mighty has taken to his Instagram to announce the arrival of his third child with Vivien Nwakanwa Mighty.

The singer shared this news in a dance video in which revealed the name of their newborn child, also adding that both mother and child are well.

“My wife has just given birth. Join me praise God,” he wrote, adding that the child’s name is “Succeed Reign Mighty.”

He continued, noting that “mother and child are safe.”

This comes barely a year after some women who allegedly are Vivien’s colleagues posted her disturbing photos, accusing the singer of viciously attacking his wife.

The singer denied the accusation with a strategic video of him with Vivien, adding that his “wife and kids can’t do without Daddy every moment.” Read all about that here.

