‘Dump that Marriage Culture, Buy a Sex Toy and Live’, Kemi Olunloyo’s Take

Kemi Olunloyo took to social media to state that marriage is the biggest scam of all.

The 57-year-old ‘investigative journalist’, revealed that many of her friends are divorced or moving from one relationship to the other because of the marriage culture.

Olunloyo stated that men kill their wives all too frequently and the other issues in marriage made her decide at 27 years old never to get married. 30 years and four children later, she doesn’t regret her decision to stay single.

Kemi Olunloyo further stated that before the EFCC makes to arrest Internet fraudsters (Yahoo Yahoo boys), it should first of all arrest married folks given that they operate the biggest scam.

She advised women especially to dump the marriage culture, get a sex toy and live.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

