‘Dump England for Nigeria’ – Ikpeba woos Arsenal’s Saka

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Ikpeba has showered encomiums on Bukayo Saka and wants the Arsenal youngster to play for Nigeria at the international level.

Saka has been Arsenal’s standout performer this season, leading to his being rewarded with a new long-term contract at the Emirates.

The 18-year-old celebrated his new deal with a goal and an assist in consecutive games, drawing plaudits from pundits.

Born in Ealing, Saka has Nigerian parents and is therefore eligible to play for the West Africans, though he will have to apply for a change of nationality having represented England at youth level.

Following another superb display for Arsenal in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium, former African Player of the Year, Ikpeba, is eager to see Saka play for the Super Eagles.

“Watching the Arsenal Vs Leicester City game and I think Gernot Rohr should invite Bukayo Saka to the Super Eagles camp once the paperwork have been concluded,” Ikpeba tweeted.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head Gernot Rohr had coach made it clear in an interview with ESPN in June that Saka will need to make the first move, as Nigeria will not come begging for his services.

The likes of Joe Aribo of Rangers, Semi Ajayi of West Brom, Viv Solomon-Otabor of CSKA Sofia, Josh Maja of Bordeaux, and Ola Aina of Torino are all current Nigerian internationals who were born in England.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

