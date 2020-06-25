Duckie Thot’s Breonna Taylor’s Twitter Post Garners Mixed Reaction

Duckie Thot’s Twitter post has garnered mixed reactions from users of the micro blogging app.

The Australian model who has been vocal about her support for an end to systemic racism and the #BlackLivesMatter movement, caused a divide in opinion with a picture of herself which she captioned ——‘Breonna Taylor’.

Some folks felt the now deleted post was disrespectful and had reduced the murder of Breonna Taylor to a meme while others were of the opinion that she was just trying to keep Taylor’s name in the media given that her killers are yet to be arrested and charged.

See some reactions below.

