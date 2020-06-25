Duckie Thot’s Breonna Taylor’s Twitter Post Garners Mixed Reaction

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Duckie Thot’s Breonna Taylor’s Twitter Post Garners Mixed Reaction

Duckie Thot’s Twitter post has garnered mixed reactions from users of the micro blogging app.

The Australian model who has been vocal about her support for an end to systemic racism and the #BlackLivesMatter movement, caused a divide in opinion with a picture of herself which she captioned ——‘Breonna Taylor’.

Some folks felt the now deleted post was disrespectful and had reduced the murder of Breonna Taylor to a meme while others were of the opinion that she was just trying to keep Taylor’s name in the media given that her killers are yet to be arrested and charged.

See some reactions below.

6

,

Related Posts

Eminem Apologises to Revolt TV Following Leaked Music

June 25, 2020

John Legend Reveals the Sweet Treat He Got from Chrissy Teigen for Father’s Day

June 25, 2020

John Boyega ‘Accepted’ a Marriage proposal, Setting hisTwitter Mentions on Fire

June 25, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply