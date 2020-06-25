Dubai Police Shares Video of Hush Puppi’s Arrest During ‘Operation Fox Hunt 2’

The Dubai Police has released the video of the arrest of famous Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode aka Hush Puppi.

The sting operation dubbed ‘Operation Fox Hunt 2’ was carried out simultaneously at six different locations after about 6 months of investigation and monitoring the social media accounts of the suspects.

Hush Puppi who was arrested alongside colleague, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka Woodberry in their Dubai apartments is wanted on multiple charges of criminal fraud and money laundery.

 

كشفت القيادة العامة لشرطة دبي عن تفاصيل عملية "صيد الثعالب 2" التي أسقطت فيها ريمون الرونوا عباس المُلقب بـ "هاشبوبي"، وأولاليكان جاكوب بونلي المُلقب بـ "وود بيري" و10 أفراد من عصابة أفريقية مختصة في غسيل الأموال والاحتيال الإلكتروني. وأكد معالي الفريق عبد الله خليفة المري القائد العام لشرطة دبي، أن عملية "صيد الثعالب 2” يعتبر إنجازاً جديداً يضاف إلى سجل إنجازات شرطة دبي في تعزيز الأمن والأمان والحفاظ على أموال الناس، وذلك بعد أن سبق وضربت شرطة دبي عصابة احتيال وغسيل أموال مشابهة في قضية "صيد الثعالب الأولى" في شهر فبراير الماضي. #هاشبوبي #HushPuppi . In an Operation dubbed #foxhunt2 , Dubai Police have arrested Hushpuppi, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka "Woodberry", along with ten members of an African gang, specialised in money laundry, and online fraud. HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the operation is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate's security, safety, as well as preserving people's money and property. Similar to operation 'Fox Hunt 1' that took down an African gang of nine online scammers last February, 'Fox Hunt 2' is another painful hit to cybercriminals who try to mess with the world's security and safety," he said.

A post shared by Dubai Police شرطة دبي (@dubaipolicehq) on

 

