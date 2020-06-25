Dubai Police Shares Video of Hush Puppi’s Arrest During ‘Operation Fox Hunt 2’

The Dubai Police has released the video of the arrest of famous Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode aka Hush Puppi.
The sting operation dubbed ‘Operation Fox Hunt 2’ was carried out simultaneously at six different locations after about 6 months of investigation and monitoring the social media accounts of the suspects.
Hush Puppi who was arrested alongside colleague, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka Woodberry in their Dubai apartments is wanted on multiple charges of criminal fraud and money laundery.
View this post on Instagram
كشفت القيادة العامة لشرطة دبي عن تفاصيل عملية "صيد الثعالب 2" التي أسقطت فيها ريمون الرونوا عباس المُلقب بـ "هاشبوبي"، وأولاليكان جاكوب بونلي المُلقب بـ "وود بيري" و10 أفراد من عصابة أفريقية مختصة في غسيل الأموال والاحتيال الإلكتروني. وأكد معالي الفريق عبد الله خليفة المري القائد العام لشرطة دبي، أن عملية "صيد الثعالب 2” يعتبر إنجازاً جديداً يضاف إلى سجل إنجازات شرطة دبي في تعزيز الأمن والأمان والحفاظ على أموال الناس، وذلك بعد أن سبق وضربت شرطة دبي عصابة احتيال وغسيل أموال مشابهة في قضية "صيد الثعالب الأولى" في شهر فبراير الماضي. #هاشبوبي #HushPuppi . In an Operation dubbed #foxhunt2 , Dubai Police have arrested Hushpuppi, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka "Woodberry", along with ten members of an African gang, specialised in money laundry, and online fraud. HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the operation is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate's security, safety, as well as preserving people's money and property. Similar to operation 'Fox Hunt 1' that took down an African gang of nine online scammers last February, 'Fox Hunt 2' is another painful hit to cybercriminals who try to mess with the world's security and safety," he said.