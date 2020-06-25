Dubai Police Shares Video of Hush Puppi’s Arrest During ‘Operation Fox Hunt 2’

The Dubai Police has released the video of the arrest of famous Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode aka Hush Puppi.

The sting operation dubbed ‘Operation Fox Hunt 2’ was carried out simultaneously at six different locations after about 6 months of investigation and monitoring the social media accounts of the suspects.

Hush Puppi who was arrested alongside colleague, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka Woodberry in their Dubai apartments is wanted on multiple charges of criminal fraud and money laundery.

