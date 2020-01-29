D’Tigers’ Vincent Gabe makes NBA bow

Newly signed Miami Heat Point guard Gabe Vincent made his National Basketball Association (NBA) debut in Heat’s 113 – 92 win over Orlando Magic on Monday.

Vincent, 23, came in the dying minutes of the game that saw fellow Nigeria-born American Bam Adebayo finish with a triple double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Adebayo dedicated his performance to the late Kobe Bryant, whom he admitted he never met.

“It was about honoring Kobe,” Adebayo said after the game.

“I felt like I had the ‘Mamba Mentality’ tonight. … I never got to meet him but he’s here in spirit.”

Vincent was part of the D’Tigers team at the FIBA World Cup in China last year where he averaged 11.4 points per game and helped Nigeria qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He will be sure to play a part when qualifiers for the Afrobasket begin later this year.