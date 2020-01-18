D’Tigers Aminu gets Olympic recognition

Nigeria basketball national team, D’Tigers forward, Alade Aminu has received Olympic Certificate of Recognition “OLY honour” from the World Olympians Association (WOA).

Aminu, who plays for Polski Cukier Torun of the Polish Basketball League (PLK), represented Nigeria at the 2012 and the 2016 summer Olympic Games.

The 32-year-old, who was part of the 2015 Afrobasket winning team, was presented with the OLY honour by the National President of the Italian Basketball Federation, Gianni Petrucci in company of the Secretary of the federation, Maurizio Bertea and the CEO of Basketball Champions League Patrick Comninos just before the FIBA Basketball Champions League game between Dinamo Sassari and Polski Cukier Torun in Sassari, Italy.

Other recipients of the honour also include Gianmarco Pozzecco, who was part of the Italian roster that won the silver medal at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games in Greece and Miro Bilan, who represented Croatia at the Rio 2016 Olympics.