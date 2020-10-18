DSTVHacked: Nigerians react as DSTV, GoTV channels show for free

As the #EndSARS protest continues its swift sweep though the country, Nigerians on Sunday woke up to realize that their Dstv and GotV channels are showing for free.

In the surprising turn of events, all channels on the Multichoice platform are showing irrespective of one’s subscription.

This comes days after international hacking group, Anonymous, hacked into the account of several government agencies in solidarity with the youths over the #EndSARS protests.

While Nigerians appreciated the move by Anonymous, the sudden Dstv and Gotv bonanza seems a bit too good to be true for many Nigerians hooked on the continent’s premium pay-tv.

Many on social media have hailed the group for the freebies, while others have reacted with scepticism.

When you've just paid for your DSTV subscription yesterday only for it to get free today 😭 pic.twitter.com/0FJVPM8MOL — Kene ✝ (@Kene_n02) October 18, 2020

All the channels on Gotv and DStv are showing. Anonymous thank you ooo! pic.twitter.com/xqaL9RxCUa — Hayles 🀄️ (@Ha_yles) October 18, 2020

So we had to #EndSARS for me to have access to free Dstv access… Thought they said this country can't work.#EndSARS

Check out yours now Dstv is working with or without subscription pic.twitter.com/8B4dQ83Gvj — Peepee (@iampauleez1) October 18, 2020

Omo. All the DSTV channels are open even if you aren't on premium. These people want to distract us with all games live and in HD only on Supersports. Your world of champions. — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) October 18, 2020

Even if you no get subscription before, all your Dstv channels will still open Nothing wey anybody fit tell me, Anonymous is a Nigerian youth 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/hWuJPGGppg — Big Uncle 🔴🕊️ (@Usmanashafe) October 18, 2020

Anonymous never hacked DSTV.

The government knows your weak points. pic.twitter.com/i2U4NWshY6 — CHESKY (@tweetsofchesky) October 18, 2020

DSTV, how much did they pay you people for this distraction?😭😭#EndSARS — RERE🧛 #EndSARS (@rereayodele) October 18, 2020

DSTV hacked!! I’d refused subscribing mine after their last upgrade with poor contents.

Now I’m watching Premium package for free!!! 🤣😂 This #EndSARS protest is making sense. 😂 — E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) October 18, 2020

At the moment, neither Anonymous nor Multichoice – operators of Dstv and Gotv – has reacted to the development.

