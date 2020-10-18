#DSTVHacked: Nigerians react as DSTV, GoTV channels show for free

As the #EndSARS protest continues its swift sweep though the country, Nigerians on Sunday woke up to realize that their Dstv and GotV channels are showing for free.

In the surprising turn of events, all channels on the Multichoice platform are showing irrespective of one’s subscription.

This comes days after international hacking group, Anonymous, hacked into the account of several government agencies in solidarity with the youths over the #EndSARS protests.

While Nigerians appreciated the move by Anonymous, the sudden Dstv and Gotv bonanza seems a bit too good to be true for many Nigerians hooked on the continent’s premium pay-tv.

Many on social media have hailed the group for the freebies, while others have reacted with scepticism.

At the moment, neither Anonymous nor Multichoice – operators of Dstv and Gotv – has reacted to the development.

