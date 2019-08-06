DSS to Comply with Order on Zakzaky’s Release

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will comply with the order that Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), should be allowed to travel to India for medical treatment.

A high court in Kaduna on Monday gave the order following an application filed by Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Reacting in a statement, Peter Afunaya, spokesman of the secret police, acknowledged that the service had received the order.

“This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim El-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment,” the statement read.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance. Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”

The court had said officials of Kaduna government, which is trying the IMN leader for treason, and some DSS operatives would accompany El-Zakzaky on the trip.

The IMN leader has been in detention since December 2015 when he was arrested over a clash between some of his supporters and soldiers.

Different courts had ordered his release but the federal government did not comply with the orders until Monday’s.