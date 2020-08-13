DSS releases Mailafia after 6 hours of grilling

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, after questioning him for more than six hours.

Dr. Malaria was on Tuesday questioned by officials of the state police in Jos, the Plateau State Capital in connection with comments he reportedly made on Monday about the leadership of Boko Haram and their political connections.

The former CBN chief was released after Reverend Gideon Para Mallam presented himself as his surety.

Following his release from custody, the former CBN Deputy Governor thanked his family members, the media for their support while in detention, adding that he didn’t regret the comments he made.

“Since yesterday there has been a lot of support voluntarily from the media, I want to thank them for their courage.

“If I had retracted anything, I don’t think I would have been able to leave this place because the youths of this country are fed up, all these killings have made people fed up.

“Those who tolerate it are committing great evil, we must remain steadfast, I love Nigeria, we must love our country,” he said.

The former CBN Deputy Governor buttressed that he does not support or promote violence and will never support evil.

“We must seek the progress of our country, we must work for peace, my name means peace, I am a servant of the people, I don’t use violence and do not promote the use of violence,” he added.

During a radio programme on Monday, Dr. Mailafia reportedly said repentant Boko Haram members had revealed that a serving northern governor was a leader of the terrorist group.

Dr Mailafia, who was the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, was also reported to have linked bandits terrorising Southern Kaduna and elsewhere to the terrorists, adding that they moved weapons across the country even during the COVID-19- lockdown ahead of what he termed the second phase of their invasion.

He warned that then endgame for the terrorists was to trigger a second civil war.

