DSS launches manhunt for Journalist who exposed NAS Monguno’s memo on Abba Kyari

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly launched a manhunt for Samuel Ogundipe, an investigative journalist with Premium Times, over a report on the rift between Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

According to SaharaReporters, the service was angry at the report which exposed a memo written by Monguno accusing Kyari of undue interference on matters bordering on national security.

It is understood that the journalist has since gone into hiding following threats from operatives of the agency, who already laid siege to his house.

In the explosive memo which caused a stir last week, Monguno issued a warning to all service chiefs to desist from taking further directives from Kyari.

In a post on Twitter, former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, revealed plans by the secret police to arrest the journalist with a view to forcing him to disclose his source.

Confirming the development, a senior member of Premium Times, Idris Akinbajo, said they were aware of the plan by the service but explained that the service had not formally invited the journalist for interrogation or questioning.

He added that Ogundipe would honour an invitation by the DSS whenever called upon to report at any of their facilities.