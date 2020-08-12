DSS invites Mailafia for accusing Northern Governor of sponsoring Boko Haram

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, to its Jos office over his allegations regarding the sponsorship of Boko Haram.

Confirming the development to Punch, Dr Mailafia said his invitation was not unconnected to an interview he granted an Abuja radio station, 95.1FM, on Monday.

He said, “Yes, it true. The DSS invited me to appear in their Jos office tomorrow (Wednesday) by noon.”

In the interview, he said repentant terrorists told him that a serving northern governor was the Boko Haram leader.

Mailafia, who was the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 election, said the terrorists moved weapons even during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He also alleged that the aim of Boko Haram is to trigger a second civil war by escalating attacks in the southern part of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

