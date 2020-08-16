DSS invites former Speaker Na’abba for criticising Buhari’s Govt

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba, has been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an interview in which he criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the interview he granted Channels Television, the Na’abba described Nigeria as a failed state while elucidating on the agenda of the National Consultative Front to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.

Na’abba had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of turning Nigeria into a failed state, describing him as an irresponsive and incompetent leader in the history of the country.

But in a statement Saturday, Spokesperson for the group, Dr Tanko Yunusa, said the former Speaker had decided to honour the DSS invitation on Monday by 12:00pm.

The statement reads, “Please be notified that the DSS on Friday sent an invitation to NCFront Co-Chair and former Speaker of Nigeria, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’abba, after his very profound interview on Channels Television on Thursday in regard to the NCFront agenda to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.

“However, our leader, Ghali Umar Na’abba, has decided to honour the DSS invitation and therefore shall be visiting the DSS Headquarters in Abuja on Monday at 12noon.

“All NCFront organs, structures and allies nationwide are by this notice put on the alert as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

