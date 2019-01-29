‘DSS Gave Me $500,000 to Set Lawan Up’ – Otedola

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has disclosed how the Department of State Services (DSS) gave him the $500,000 he offered to Farouk Lawan, a former member of the House of Representatives.

Otedola reportedly disclosed this before Angela Otaluka, a judge of the federal capital territory high Court, Apo, on Monday.

Lawan, the chairman of a House of Representatives committee probing the multi-billion naira fuel subsidy fraud, was accused of receiving money from Otedola to remove Zenon Petroleum and Gas limited, his company, from the list of oil companies allegedly involved in the fuel subsidy fraud in 2012.

In 2013, he was charged by the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) for allegedly receiving bribe.

Otedola said the money was given to him by the DSS to set a trap for Lawan after he wrote a petition against him, TheCable writes.

He said the $500,000 was a part payment of the $3 million demanded by Lawan, which was eventually given to him under the supervision of the DSS.

Otedola said he petitioned the DSS immediately Lawan demanded the bribe.

“Lawan said he was going to exonerate my company after giving him the money, security cameras were mounted in my living room to capture the exchange of money between me and the defendant,” Otedola said.

“The video is with the DSS, the money was given to him in two tranches $250,000 each.”

The matter was adjourned till March 8 for the continuation of cross-examination of the prosecution witness.