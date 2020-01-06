‘DSS detains man for 10 weeks for using sim card abandoned by Buhari’s daughter’ – Sowore

Pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore has alleged that operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) detained a man for 10 weeks for unknowingly buying an abandoned MTN SIM.

Sowore said the SIM card was previously used by Hanan who is said to be the daughter of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

The convener of the #RevlutionNow protests, who was released from DSS custody on Christmas Eve following his re-arrest, took to his Twitter page on Sunday night to reveal this.

He tweeted:

“A Nigerian, Anthony Okolia, was detained for 10 weeks by the DSS for using an MTN phone line previously used and abandoned by President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan!”

Corroborating Sowore’s claim, a Twitter user @lventuresltd said the victim is his friend and he was arrested in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

@lventuresltd tweeted:

“Anthony Chude Okolie… Not Okolia. He is my friend and my primary school class mate. He bought the NEW sim card from a shop o. It was a big shock when the DSS came to Asaba to arrest him at his friend’s home. He was detained for several months by the DSS.”

As is the practice in Nigeria, when a subscriber abandon a SIM for a long time, the network provider re-allocates the number to a new SIM and sell.

It is still not clear why the DSS remanded the man.