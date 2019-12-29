‘DSS behind hoodlums attack on me’ – Deji Adeyanju

The Convener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, has accused the State Security Service (DSS) as the mastermind behind the hoodlum attack he suffered on Monday, 23 December 2019.

Deji was badly injured in the incident and had to be flown to Dubai for treatment.

In a two-part tweet on Sunday, the former youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that the DSS (SSS) placed a contract on his life.

He wrote,

“The SSS behind my attack. After they failed with their gunpoint bribing strategy, they decided to finish me up by contracting thugs & miscreants. They contracted one Ali from Kano who subcontracted the tout that led the thugs who attacked me.

“They hired same people to protest at Sowore’s court & had planned same attack on Sowore if his rearrest was unsuccessful. The leadership of this SSS is the worst in the history of Nigeria. That is why ordinary gathering intelligence on prevention of Boko Haram has become a mirage.”

Adeyanju was leading a protest to the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to demand the release of Omoyele Sowore and Agba Jalingo when he was attacked and ‘seriously injured’ by the miscreants chanting ‘sai baba’.

Nigerians were outraged by the incident as personnel of the police and DSS watched on while Deji and other activists were maimed.