DSS arrests Akure Prophet over missing child

The Founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Ondo State, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, has been arrested by the Department of State Services [DSS] over a child, Eniola Kolawole, that went missing in his church.

The DSS reportedly picked up Babatunde, following a petition against him about the missing child, SaharaReporters writes.

According to the online news medium, Babatunde was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after the DSS invited him for interrogation at their office in Akure, the state capital.

Eniola was declared missing at the popular church during a special service.

Quoting a DSS source SaharaReporters said,

“Pastor Babatunde was invited this afternoon to our office for interrogation after we got a petition about a missing child in his church.

“We had earlier contacted him through his lawyer but both of them were not cooperating with us.

“Fortunately, he showed up this afternoon after intense pressure, so we had to quickly swing into action by taking him to his house for a search.

“We also searched his church thoroughly.

“His case is being moved to Abuja for further investigation.”

Mrs Modupe Kolawole, the distraught mother of the missing child had accused Babatunde of being behind the sudden disappearance of her son.

The one-year-old child was dropped at the creche section of the church by his mother during a service but went missing shortly before the end of the program.

Some of the church members alleged that Eniola was seen inside the pastor’s car shortly before he went missing.