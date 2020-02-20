DSS arrest tanker drivers for embarking on strike

Operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, have clamped down on members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers who went around to enforce the shutting down of filling stations in protest over the arrest of four of their members for alleged attempt to smuggle petroleum products out of the country.

An Operative of the DSS who pleaded anonymity, told The Nation that eight filling stations shut down by the PTD members, had already been opened.

He said, “We have arrested so many of them for closing down filling stations without justifications. This is because we cannot allow lawlessness in the state.”

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers have commenced indefinite strike over what they called daily harassment of their members by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The drivers also alleged that the custom officials arrest them driving around some Villages by capitalising on the Border closure as well as the stopping of Sales of Petroleum to arrest them to intimidate us.

However, Customs had denied alleged arrest of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, rather, they said they arrested those moving out of Nigeria with the products.

Spokesman of the Custom in Kano, Danbaba lash, confirmed the arrest of four trailers at a border town of Katsina state.

He also said that one of the tanker have been released, after investigation, we discovered that it was genuinely distributing the product to road constructors.