Drunk Policemen Shoot 2 Dead During New Year Celebration

Tragedy struck New Year as drunk Policemen reportedly shot two yet-to-be-identified men dead in the wee hours of January 1, 2019 in Edo State.

The incident was said to have happened at King’s Square, Benin City as the policemen were celebrating the New Year by firing shots into the air at their station opposite the Oba Market.

Things went awry when one of the policemen opened fire on the duo, killing one instantly.

The other, according to an eyewitness, sustained injuries but later died as he was not able to get appropriate first aid to keep him alive in the wee hours of the morning.