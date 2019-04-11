Drogba, Weah, Eto’o to Hit Lagos for Ambode Farewell Match

African legends including George Weah, Didier Drogba and Roger Milla are part of footballers that will be participating in the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode farewell football match.

Former Nigerian footballer, Wahidi Akanni, who is the chairman of the organising committee announced May 18, 2019 as the big day for the match.

Akanni stated that the proceeds for the game would be donated to children of ex-internationals.

“Gov. Ambode has served Lagos meritoriously for four years, so the match will be played at the newly remodeled Onikan Stadium on May 18, which is 11days to his final handover on May 29,” he said.

“Aside from George Weah and Drogba, other African legends have signed up for the game between African Legends and Ex- Super Eagles’ stars.

“Others who will play on the side of the African legends are Michael Essien and Samuel Eto’O”

“The stage has been set for a curtain raiser between Lagos United Under-15 boys and girls against their Kebbi State counterparts.

“This is to spice up the game aimed to celebrating the sports achievements of Ambode in Lagos State.

“The U-15 games are aimed at raising awareness for grassroots football development, which has gained prominence across the country.

“The proceeds from these games will be donated to the children of some ex-internationals who have been finding it difficult to pay school fees.”