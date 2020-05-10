Drogba voted Ligue 1 best striker for past 20 years

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has been voted by French fans as Ligue 1’s best striker of the last 20 years.

Drogba’s choice as the league’s top marks man in the last two decades was announced on Ligue 1’s verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Congratulations, @didierdrogba !

“The former @OM_English and @EAGuingamp striker has been voted by you, the fans, as Ligue 1’s top striker of the last 20 years!”

The two-time African Player of the Year donned the colours of Le Mans, Guingamp and Marseille during his sojourn in the French top flight.

Despite spending just one season at Marseille (2003/2004), it was at the Velodrome that Drogba impressed, scoring 19 goals in 35 games in all competitions.

He helped Marseille to the final of the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) where they lost 2-0 to Valencia.

He crowned his last stint in France by winning the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) Player of the Year award.

He left Marseille and joined Chelsea in 2004 and went on to win the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in a glittering eight-year spell at the club.

His latest accolade is no mean feat considering that star strikers such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Karim Benzema among others have played in Ligue 1 over the period.

