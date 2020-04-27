Drogba scores ZERO vote in Ivory Coast FA Election

Didier Drogba’s segue into football administration hasn’t gone as smoothly as planned as he was clobbered in Ivory Coast FA election.

The Chelsea legend’s bid to be his country’s top football official was scuppered as failed to register a single vote in the poll.

The former Elephants captain could not get any vote out of the 14 members in the Association, as 11 voted for his rival, League President, Sory Diabate, while three members did not partake.

The third candidate, current Vice President, Idriss Diallo also got no votes from the ex-players.

The result of the election, which was done via video conferencing, had reportedly sparked a massive debate in the Ivory Coast.

Drogba had been the bookmakers favourite going into the polls, particularly after experienced administrator, Eugene Diomande withdrew from the race and publicly backed the former Olympique Marseilles striker.

The 42-year-old remains hugely popular in the West African nation, having led the national team for years and supported charitable causes, including building of hospitals, sports centres and other infrastructure.

But sports politics is a whole different ball game, particularly in Africa, and he has just found out the hard way.

For a man whose playing career was defined by telling interventions on the biggest stage, it won’t be a surprise if he bounces back from this setback.

