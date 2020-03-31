Drinking alcohol does not protect you from Coronavirus – WHO

This may come as bad news for many as the World Health Organization (WHO) has clarified on reports that alcohol cures coronavirus (COVID-19).

The story had gone viral on social media and left many turning to various kinds of brown brews as the pandemic bites.

But reacting to the rumours, the World Health Organization the premise is categorically untrue.

Taking to Twitter, the organization wrote;

“FACT: Drinking alcohol DOES NOT protect you against #COVID19 and can be dangerous.

“Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems. #CovidNGR #COVID19Nigeria.”

