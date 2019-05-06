Dreaded Cult Leader, Ani, Nabbed in Enugu

The Enugu State police command has announced the arrest of Chukwuebuka Ani, a 23-year-old notorious armed robber and cultist, who had been terrorising the state.

Ani also known as Chi, was arrested through intelligence gathering in the early hours of May 3 at his hideout at Ugbene-1 axis of Abakpa within the outskirt of Enugu metropolis, the Police say.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Monday, said that the suspect was arrested by the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit.

He added that a locally-made double barrel pistol was among the items recovered from the suspect.

“It was gathered that the suspect had before now allegedly involved himself alongside with Chigozie alias SMS and others at large in nefarious activities ranging from cultism and armed robbery in Abakpa, Independence layout and 9th mile areas,” Amarizu said.

“It was further gathered that the suspect is the Coordinator/Executioner of Ayees Confraternity within Abakpa axis and its environs.

“He was initiated into Ayees cult in 2012 at Alulu Nike by one Ikechukwu also known as 6-months, who is no longer in Nigeria,” he said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, has reportedly directed for a full-scale investigation into the activities of the suspect.