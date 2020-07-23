Model Draya Michele Apologises for Insensitive Megan thee Stallion Comments

Draya Michele says she is sorry for the nasty things she said about Megan thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

It all started after the model alleged that Tory Lanez and Megan The Stallion have a “Bobby and Whitney” type thing going on. “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road,” Draya Michele said before saying that she was “here for it.”

Michele even further, the star added, “I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

And this rubbed Megan thee Stallion the wrong way.

“Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga,” said the rapper who was shot multiple times during an evening ride with Tory Lanez.

This stirred the internet, which is why Draya has taken to her Twitter to apologise. “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry,” she said.

I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020

