Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Congratulations to Drake!

The rapper’s new single “Toosie Slide” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, beating The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” out of that top spot.

It is worthy to note that with the success of “Toosie Slide”, it further ups his spot on the history of the chart; only last month, he earned the distinction of having the most Billboard Hot 100 entries ever at 208. Now, make that 209.

It’s also Drake’s seventh chart-topping song—and third to debut at No. 1, a record for a male artist—as well as his 37th track to reach the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. He’s just one behind Madonna to tie the all-time lead.

Check out the tweets below:

Billboard Hot 100: #1(new) Toosie Slide, @Drake. — chart data (@chartdata) April 13, 2020