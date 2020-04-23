Drake’s Mattress Reportedly Costs a Whopping $395,000

Drake has given Architectural Digest readers a full glimpse into his house, a 50,000-square-foot mansion in his hometown of Toronto.

The rapper showed off his lavish amenities and features, such as the 20,000-piece Swarovski crystal chandelier, a full recording studio, an NBA regulation-sized indoor court, an indoor swimming pool, and an “awards room.”

The most surprising turns out to be his nearly $400,000 custom bed.

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” Drake told AD. “The bed lets you float …”

Dubbed “Grand Vividus,” the $395,000 bed was produced by Hästens—a fifth-generation, family-owned Swedish bed-maker with more than 350 locations worldwide. The company has become a favorite among celebrities and high-profile figures who are willing to shell out at least $15,000 for a highly coveted Hästens matress.

Speaking with Complex, Linus Adolfsson, the co-founder of VRt Ventures and owner of Hästens Los Angeles, explained why the mattress can cost more than a house.

Per Complex:

Adolfsson said each Hästens mattress is intended to last between 50-100 years, and is made from natural material such as horse hair, wool, cotton, and flax. He also points to the height of Hästens’ mattress springs, which feature a higher number of coils for extra support and comfort. “So, how many springs, how many turns, and the last thing is layers of horse hair,” Adolfsson said when asked what makes the mattresses so expensive. “The more horse hair allows for the bed to conform more, and allows for the bed to breathe more. That is the general things. If we look at the beds from $10,000 and up to $390,000, it’s a very big difference in the amount of materials in the beds.”

See the sample mattress below:

You can read up all about it here.