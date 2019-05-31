Drakes Calls Draymond Green ‘Trash’ Following Raptors Game 1 Win

Drake is back with his worrisome courtside antics.

Last night, his home team, the Toronto Raptors, won their very first NBA Finals game. After the game had ended, Drake, who was wearing Dell Curry’s Raptors jersey, was seen exchanging words with Warriors player Draymond Green.

From the clip, it looks like Drake yelled out the word “trash.”

And this comes days after Green talked about the possibility of having to deal with Drake’s courtside antics. “Drake can’t shoot,” he said. “Nor can he pass. You ever seen Drake play basketball?”

Well, they got in a scuffle that had since gotten many people talking.

Take a look at the exchange below.

Drake had some words for Draymond after the Raptors' Game 1 #NBAFinals win 👀 pic.twitter.com/d0NCKKFFHE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2019

It is also worthy to note that earlier in the game, Drake was seen picking some lint from Steph Curry’s head. And after the scuffle with Green, he later took to IG to say that he was putting the lint up for sale and informed potential buyers that his eBay username is “DraymondShouldntWear23.”

See the posts below: