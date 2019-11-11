Drake Was Booed Off Stage at Tyler, the Creator’s Festival

Drake had a terrible experience at Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to eyewitnesses, the rapper got booed and had to leave the stage.

From the clips doing the rounds on social media, the Canadian hip-hop star can been seen pleading with the audience: “Like I said, I’m here for you,” and, “If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going.”

But he was met with a cacophony of boos and “nos”, which results in him exiting stage left. “It’s been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” he says as he walks off, ending his set 20 minutes early.

Sad.

Billboard explained the reason for this sad event:

Drake might have been the unwitting victim of some fake news. An Instagram live recording led many fans to believe Frank Ocean, an artist with a close relationship with Tyler, would be the night’s special guest. It wasn’t to be. And it sure wasn’t to be Drake’s happiest moment in front of a mic. Before making for the exits, Drake performed nine songs, including “I’m Upset” and Meek Mill’s “Going Bad,” according to Setlist.fm.

Watch the awkward moment below.

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw… bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq — Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage 😭😭 #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019