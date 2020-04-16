Drake Trolls Reality TV Star Who Once Criticised Him on Instagram

Drake has a lot of time on his hands.

The rapper hopped on Instagram Wednesday to troll Love & Hip Hop star and fellow Canadian, Sophia Body, who had accused him of stealing people’s flow way back in 2018.

He spotted Sophia in a post about Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio, hopped into an interaction between her and a fan. The fan claims to have met Body on the 4 train heading back to The Bronx, and this prompted Drake to assure the fan that they’ll have another chance to meet her because she’ll be on public transit for the foreseeable future.

“don’t worry she’ll be there for 20+ more years same seat,” Drake wrote. “you’ll catch her one day she ain’t got shit going.”

Well, Sophia read his response, and dragged him, called him “corny.”

She continued, “Like what grown ass multi-millionaire… billionaire is gonna keep addressing me? He keeps addressing me! But I’m not doing shit. If I wasn’t doing shit you’d forget about me, right? If I wasn’t doing shit, one would forget about me… but he’s still ‘@ing’ me. Like I don’t get it.”

See the exchanges: