Drake to Drop 2 New Songs to Celebrate Toronto Raptors’ NBA Finals 2019 Victory

Drake has revealed his plans to drops two new songs to celebrate the Toronto Raptors which won their first NBA title last night.

The rapper, who had been a nuisance during the games, thanks to his status as a global ambassador, says the new songs will drop tomorrow. One is called “Omertá,” and the other is a Rick Ross-featuring track called “Money in the Grave.”

He wrote: “THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!!”

During the post-game interview, he discussed the win with reporters. “We did this off of heart. We did this off of love,” he said. “We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes—make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful.”

