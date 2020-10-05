Drake Surprises 14-Year-Old Fan in Hospital: “I Can’t Imagine How Tough You Have to be”

Drake sent a personalised birthday video message to his 14-year-old fan, offering up words of encouragement and admiration.

In his message, the rapper said he heard about Zelek Murray’s tough situation from Mustafa the Poet, and so wanted to send him a little something to help get him through his hospital stay.

“I can’t imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine,” Drake said. “Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”

Check out the heartwarming posts below:

