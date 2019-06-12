Drake Spotted Wearing $750,000 Wristwatch That Displays Erotic Messages

The Toronto Raptors lost yesterday’s basketball game to the Golden State Warrior and Drake was not happy.

However, fans noted that the rapper rocked a pricey Richard Mille RM 69 Erotic Tourbillon watch to the game, which costs roughly around $750,000.

Complex adds that the watch arrives complete with the ability to display different phrases—all dealing with erotic matters—on the face.

“The phrases reportedly displayed are interchangeable by way of three bars of options. The top bar allows wearers of the watch to select from beginnings like “I want to” and “I long to,” with the middle is reserved for adjective choices like “kiss” and “caress” and the bottom closes things out with a range of possibles including “you tonight” and “your pussy”,” Complex adds.

And for Drake, a grainy close-up of his watch shows that he opted for a variant that includes the verb “kiss” and the object “your pussy.” While the top bar isn’t exactly as easy to pinpoint, it would appear Drake went with “I’d love to,” as in “I’d love to kiss your pussy.”

See the photos below:

LOL.