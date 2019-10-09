Drake Speaks Out After His Dad Accused Him of Lying to Sell Records

Drake has finally spoken up after his father Dennis Graham put him on the blast on a radio show.

According to Page Six, Dennis Graham’s, claim that the rapper admitted to lying about the state of their relationship to sell records.

“Woke up today so hurt man,” Drizzy, 32, wrote on Instagram. “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do [?] that’s the people we are stuck with.”

The rapper continued, “every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

His response was prompted by his dad’s comments during his Power 106 interview with Nick Cannon, where he told the radio host that his son admitted to fabricating details of their relationship to sell records. The Grammy-winner has rapped about Graham’s past alcoholism and being an absentee father on several occasions.

“I had a conversation with Drake about that. I have always been with Drake,” Graham told Cannon. “I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? This is not cool.’ He [said], ‘Dad, it sells records.’ OK, well, cool.”

Graham also claimed Drake admitted to fabricating lines about his dad back in June on the ItsTheReal podcast.

Check out Drake’s response to the accusation below: