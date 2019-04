Drake took to his Instagram yesterday to share old DMs with friends and he used that as an opportunity to teach his fans a lesson on progress.

“Take a quick moment to digest the progression in your life no matter how small or large,” he captioned screenshots which are dated between 2009 and 2013, featuring friends like Trey Songz, Tristan Thompson, and more.

The oldest chat was with Trey Songz who told Drake to “hit me on da berry” with his BlackBerry Messenger email account. Next where messages from NBA players Kevin Durant and Tristan Thompson, the late A$AP Yams.

Take a look at them below: