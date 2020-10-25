Drake Shares January 2021 Release Date for New Album “Certified Lover Boy”

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Drake Shares January 2021 Release Date for New Album “Certified Lover Boy”

Drake has announced a release window for his next album, Certified Lover Boy.

Per the rapper, this project will drop in January 2021, and this announcement coincides with Drake’s 34th birthday today (October 24).

The Toronto rapper had revealed that he had a new album on the way in August, when he and Lil Durk released the single “Laugh Now Cry Later.” He also released Dark Lane Demo Tapes in May, but his last studio album was 2018’s Scorpion.

Watch a short teaser video for Certified Lover Boy below:

Related Posts

Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Boy After Confirming Split from Playboi Carti

October 25, 2020
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post Baby Body as She Encouraged Voting

October 25, 2020

Kaori Mai Hart Already Has Kevin Hart Wrapped Around Her Little Fingers

October 25, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply