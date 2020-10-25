Drake Shares January 2021 Release Date for New Album “Certified Lover Boy”

Drake has announced a release window for his next album, Certified Lover Boy.

Per the rapper, this project will drop in January 2021, and this announcement coincides with Drake’s 34th birthday today (October 24).

The Toronto rapper had revealed that he had a new album on the way in August, when he and Lil Durk released the single “Laugh Now Cry Later.” He also released Dark Lane Demo Tapes in May, but his last studio album was 2018’s Scorpion.

Watch a short teaser video for Certified Lover Boy below:

