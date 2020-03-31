Drake Shares First Pics of Son Adonis on Instagram

Drake surprised his fans all over the world by sharing a series of adorable pics of his son Adonis, and he had an uplifting message for fans about keeping your hopes up during challenging times.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy,” Drake wrote alongside a picture in which he’s staring lovingly at his son.

The post features several cute snaps of Adonis, as well as an old pic of Drake’s parents. “When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright,” he wrote. “It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.”

Check out the full message from Drake and the pics with Adonis below.