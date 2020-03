Drake is reportedly self-isolating himself after hanging out with Kevin Durant, who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources tell Page Six that the Toronto rapper has quarantined himself in his Toronto mansion because he was partying with the Nets star eight days ago at Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Drake and KD met up in Los Angeles during the Nets’ West Coast road trip, as shared in the below Instagram. The team was in town to play the Lakers and the Clippers.

