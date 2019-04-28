Drake Says Meek Mill Should Be Allowed to Attend Basketball Game In Toronto

Drake has spoken up for Meek Mill after news surfaced that a judge refused to grant his request to attend the 76ers-Raptors playoff game in Toronto this weekend.

According to Complex, Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin revealed the information Friday night in an Instagram message to Judge Genece Brinkley—the Philadelphia judge who sentenced Meek with a two- to 4-year prison sentence for violating probation. The probation stemmed from the rapper’s 2008 conviction on drugs and weapons charges.

Rubin’s said Meek’s PO had approved the travel request, but Judge Brinkley ignored the filing because she was “obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life.”

Shortly after, Drake shared his own Instagram message, stating it was important for Meek to attend Game 1 of the Sixers’ playoff series with the Raptors. “They gotta let Meek into the city,” Drake wrote. “It’s only right … we got a classic series on our hands.”

Will the judge grant him permission this time? We wait.